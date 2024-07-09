back to top
    J&K |Three Dead As Car Rolls Down Into Gorge In Kishtwar
    J&K |Three Dead As Car Rolls Down Into Gorge In Kishtwar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 9: Three people were killed and as many were critically injured when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of  Jammu and on Tuesday, officials said.
    The accident took place near Sounder in the remote Dachhan area around 5.45 pm, the officials said.
    They said bodies of three persons were retrieved by the rescuers from the scene, while three others were evacuated and rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

