J&K |Three Dead As Car Rolls Down Into Gorge In Kishtwar

JAMMU, July 9: Three people were killed and as many were critically injured when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place near Sounder in the remote Dachhan area around 5.45 pm, the officials said.

They said bodies of three persons were retrieved by the rescuers from the scene, while three others were evacuated and rushed to hospital in a critical condition.