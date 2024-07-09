High-Stakes Summit: Rajnath Leads Top-Level Conference on Jammu-Kashmir Situation

NEW DELHI, July 9: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting here in the national capital to review security situations in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane to review the ongoing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Indo-Myanmar border. A holistic discussion was held to arrive at future security strategies, says sources