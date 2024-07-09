back to top
    High-Stakes Summit: Rajnath Leads Top-Level Conference on Jammu-Kashmir Situation
    High-Stakes Summit: Rajnath Leads Top-Level Conference on Jammu-Kashmir Situation

    NEW DELHI, July 9: Union Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting here in the capital to review security situations in   and .
    A meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane to review the ongoing security situation in  Jammu and Kashmir and along the Indo-Myanmar border. A holistic discussion was held to arrive at future security strategies, says sources

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

