    JK SVEEP tops Bimonthly Social Media Index in Assembly Polls
    JK SVEEP tops Bimonthly Social Media Index in Assembly Polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 10:  & Kashmir has emerged as the top performer in the Bi-monthly Social Media Index (July-August) thus demonstrating exceptional social media engagement and outreach efforts.

    This achievement is based on data submitted by the social media teams of 15 States and Union Territories of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and subsequent analysis.

    Jammu & Kashmir leads the ranking, showcasing a highly effective and dynamic social media strategy that has successfully amplified voter awareness and community engagement.

    Through a combination of targeted campaigns, user-generated content (UGC), and ongoing digital initiatives, the region has set a benchmark for others to follow.

    The other top four performers for July-August are followed by Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana.

    Jammu & Kashmir's digital strategy aligns with key priorities, including the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) and various electoral awareness campaigns.

    The Election Commission of maintained that it is imperative that all 36 States and UTs continue their momentum in leveraging social media as a powerful tool for community building and electoral .

    Regular campaigns, UGC initiatives, and proactive engagement will remain critical in the lead-up to future elections.

    Ratan Tata cremated with full state honour
    GoC reviews operational preparedness
