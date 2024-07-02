J&K : Snow Clad Sinthan Top In Kishtwar Is Wooing Tourists

Jammu, July 1: Situated at an altitude of 3784 meters (around 12,000 feet) from sea level, snow-clad Sinthan Top—one of the most scenic destinations in the hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir is wooing tourists from across the country.

This summer season, likewise Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg, the virgin destination Sinthan Top were among the most favourite visited spots by the tourists who reached both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

Sinthan Top is located on the Anantnag–Kokernag–Kishtwar section and is 80-km from Kishtwar town, 130-km south of Srinagar and 73-km from Anantnag and 48-km from Kokernag.

“This place (Sinthan Top) is a beautiful place and I request people not to litter and keep it clean,” a tourist visiting the spot said.

She added, “It is God's heaven and for those who have not yet visited, it is a must visit place for all of them.”

Arif Malik from Uttar Pradesh said, “this place is amazing and mind-blowing.”

“I was not expecting this place to turn out to be so beautiful. Jammu and Kashmir is a natural beauty and cannot be missed by anyone.”

“I appeal to the people of the country that instead of going abroad, they must enjoy the scenic beauty of this place and people are so nice with great hospitality as well,” he stated.

However, a local said, “large number of tourists are visiting Sinthan Top and it is a good sign for the locals because the rising footfall of tourists generates an economy and avenues for our youth.”

“I also appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in the Centre that on the pattern of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, a focus must also be given to Sinthan Top and adjoining areas with more facilities so that in the coming time, this place gets more influx of tourists and be noticed on the World map,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said, “We are taking a lot of measures to promote this spot, which has a larger portion in the Kishtwar district.”

“Focus is being laid on installing toilet facilities, waste management plant while snowmobile activity is already permitted at the destination, which has generated employment for the local youth,” said Yadav.

Revealing that this year in May-June, a record number of around two lakh tourists visited Sinthan Top he said, ” keeping that in consideration, accommodation facilities are also being enhanced.”

“It is a very peaceful and untouched destination, which even in the summer season welcome tourists with snow covered locations,” he said and added that Sinthan-Bhaderwah-Patnitop-Katra connect is being developed so that it can be a wonderful spot to visit for the tourists.

He said that hawkers and vendors are also allowed to carry on with their activities so that the visitors get good meals and food to relish at the destination.

“We are taking all stakeholders on board including the tour and travel bodies for wider promotion of this picturesque and scenic destination,” said the Deputy Commissioner adding that heavy tourist influx is expected to this place in future.

Director, Jammu Tourism, Vivekananda Rai told UNI, “Sinthan Top is emerging as a popular destination with a tourism viewpoint and we are reviewing all the aspects to provide better facilities and infrastructure to the visitors at this place.”

“We are sure that in coming days, Sinthan Top will receive a heavy footfall of tourists as the place attracts visitors with snow covered hills, lush green meadows and peaceful surroundings,” said Rai

Joint Director, Department of Jammu Tourism, Sunaina Mehta told UNI, “last year the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in association with District Administration Kishtwar, Kishtwar Development Authority, JKAACL and Indian Army also celebrated the Sinthan Snow Festival in April.”

She said that the Sinthan Top is a highest motorable mountain pass that connects Kishtwar district with Anantnag District of Jammu and Kashmir and this pass is the highest mountain pass in J&K followed by Zojila Pass in the Himalayas.

“One of the most well liked tourist destinations, Sinthan Top offers a 360o view of both Jammu and Kashmir regions and the neighboring ‘Sinthan Maidan' where the festival was organized, is becoming a significant hub for skiers, trekkers etc.”

“It was for the first time a Snow Festival was organized at Sinthan Maidan that brought this wonderful tourist spot, with stunning natural surroundings, into the limelight and captured the attention of visitors” she added.

“Kishtwar has tremendous potential to emerge as one of the most attractive tourist destinations,” she added.

According to official figures, Sinthan Top this year welcomed a total of 2,05,433 visitors from March to June 25.

As per the data, in March 2,561 tourists visited the place, followed by 8,677 in April, 32,115 in May, 1,62,080 in June including 367 foreign nationals.