back to top
Search
Amarnath YatraAmarnath Yatra 2024 | Over 22,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine
Amarnath YatraJammu KashmirKashmir

Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Over 22,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, July 2: More than 22,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Himalayas on Tuesday, officials here said.

With this, the total number of pilgrims who have visited the shrine in the first four days of the annual has crossed 74,000.
“As many as 22,715 pilgrims had darshan of the ice lingam in the Amarnath cave on Tuesday,” the officials said.
With this, the total number of pilgrims who have visited the shrine in the first four days of the annual Amarnath Yatra has crossed 74,000.
“As many as 22,715 pilgrims had darshan of the ice lingam in the Amarnath cave on Tuesday,” the officials said.
These included 16,973 male pilgrims, 3,775 female pilgrims, 315 sadhus and six sadhvis. More than 1,227 security personnel and 419 children also performed the pilgrimage, they said.
The total number of pilgrims who have visited the cave shrine in the first four days now stands at 74,696, according to the officials.
The Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal.
The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19.
More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.

Previous article
J&K : Snow Clad Sinthan Top In Kishtwar Is Wooing Tourists
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K : Snow Clad Sinthan Top In Kishtwar Is Wooing Tourists

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, July 1: Situated at an altitude of 3784...

ADGP Unveils State-of-the-Art Tech Unit in Jammu to Battle Cyber Threats

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, July 2: The Additional Director General of Police...

Govt Of J&K :Govt Designates SNA For Implementation Of PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, July 2: The Government of  Jammu and Kashmir has...

Amarnath Pilgrims Jump to Safety as Bus Brakes Fail

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, July 2: At least 10 pilgrims returning from...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K : Snow Clad Sinthan Top In Kishtwar Is Wooing Tourists

ADGP Unveils State-of-the-Art Tech Unit in Jammu to Battle Cyber Threats

Govt Of J&K :Govt Designates SNA For Implementation Of PM e-Bus...