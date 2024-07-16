back to top
    JammuJ&K | Security Forces Launch Search Ops After Suspected Movement In Poonch
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K | Security Forces Launch Search Ops After Suspected Movement In Poonch

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 16: The security forces launched a joint search operation following suspected movement of two persons in Jammu and 's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.
    The troops are already on high alert along the border line and hinterland in the border district, they said.
    Acting swiftly on information about spotting suspicious movement of two persons near Betaar river, the army and Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a search operation, the officials said.
    The soldiers also questioned one person roaming in the area, they said.

