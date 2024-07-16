Chief Justice Approves Increase Of Monthly Honorarium Of Protocol Staff | J&K

JAMMU, July 16: The Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has approved the recommendations of the Finance Committee, granting a monthly honorarium of Rs 4,000 for officials on protocol duties at airports, railway stations, and Katra.

Additionally, orderlies working as cooks at the residences of the Chief Justice and High Court judges, as well as Jamadaars (ushers) deputed to the Chief Justice and judges, will benefit from this decision.

This honorarium will be subject to a periodical increase of 10 percent every five years, providing long-term financial stability for the affected staff.

