J&K | Samba Top Cop Orders To Intensify Patrolling Along Potential Infiltration Routes

Jammu: The senior superintendent of police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Monday ordered increased patrolling and surveillance along potential infiltration routes and the establishment of random night ambush checkpoints at vulnerable locations as part of enhanced security arrangements ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.



The directive was issued ahead of the yatra, which commences on June 29, amid enhanced threat perception following four terror attacks that left 10 people, including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and 50 injured in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts.

Two terrorists were also killed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba) Vinay Kumar, who chaired a joint security review on the yatra preparation, provided an overview of the security arrangements put in place for peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage, officials said.

Emphasising the need for heightened alertness, teamwork and real-time intelligence sharing, all officers were tasked with thwarting malicious intentions of anti-national elements and their collaborators across the international border, they said.

Kumar underscored the importance of 24×7 vigilance at highways, activation of highway patrol vehicles, checkpoints, reinforcement of border and joint checkpoints, area domination with army and paramilitary forces and the positioning of quick reaction teams at strategic locations.

He instructed the officers to intensify patrolling and surveillance along potential infiltration routes and the establishment of random night nakas and ambushes at vulnerable locations, they said.

Station house officers and supervisory officers were directed to prioritise the verification of hotels, restaurants, lodgements, tenants and labourers from outside the Union Territory near the border, they said.

The officers were tasked with conducting a census of dhabas on highways, areas surrounding lodgement centres and langer sites.

Kumar urged all officers to maintain heightened vigil and coordination during the Amarnath Yatra, stressing the importance of close collaboration to counteract the agenda of anti-national and anti-social elements.