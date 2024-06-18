Jammu sizzles in Intense Heatwave; Kathua hits 46°C, Jammu over 44°C

Jammu Tawi: The Jammu region is experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring to extreme highs. On Monday, the mercury touched a blistering 45°C in several areas of Jammu region, making it one of the hottest days of the season.

As per the reports of Metrological Department, Jammu district has recorded a maximum temperature of 44°C, with a minimum of 29°C, reflecting the persistent heat throughout the day and night. Samba district matched Jammu's high with a maximum of 44°C and a minimum of 29°C, leaving residents sweltering.

Kathua district emerged as the hottest location in the region, recording a scorching 46°C, while its nighttime temperature dropped to 29°C. Udhampur district also faced severe heat, with a high of 43°C and a low of 28°C, making the heatwave unbearable for the local population.

Katra, known for its religious significance, wasn't spared either, recording a high of 41°C and a low of 26°C. Reasi district experienced similar conditions with a maximum of 43°C and a minimum of 28°C.

In Rajouri district, temperatures peaked at 39°C, with a nighttime low of 27°C, while Poonch district recorded a maximum of 39°C and a minimum of 24°C, making it slightly cooler but still within the high-temperature range.

The prolonged heatwave has disrupted daily life, with residents seeking relief through various means, including staying indoors, hydrating frequently, and using cooling appliances. The authorities have issued advisories urging people to take precautions against heatstroke and dehydration.

Meteorologists predict that the heatwave will persist for a few more days, with no immediate respite in sight. The regional administration is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to take necessary measures to ensure public safety and health.