    JammuJ&K : Rusted UBGL Shell Recovered In Surankote
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K : Rusted UBGL Shell Recovered In Surankote

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 7: A rusted UBGL shell was recovered in Surankote area of Poonch district in  Jammu and on Wednesday.
    An official said that the Army troops during a search operation recovered one rusted UBGL shell near Chandimarh River.
    “The shell was taken into safe custody and it will be destroyed,” they said.

