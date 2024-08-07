J&K : Rusted UBGL Shell Recovered In Surankote

JAMMU, Aug 7: A rusted UBGL shell was recovered in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
An official said that the Army troops during a search operation recovered one rusted UBGL shell near Chandimarh River.
“The shell was taken into safe custody and it will be destroyed,” they said.
