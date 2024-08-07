Biden, Harris campaign to unite Midwest swing states

With only months until the presidential election, Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are taking their campaign on the road this week to key Midwest swing states seen as crucial to an election victory. Kicking off a three-state bus tour, Biden and Harris will make stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa to promote a message of unity and healing at a time of deep divisions in the nation.

The campaign swing is aimed at energizing Democratic voters while also appealing to moderate Republicans and independents disaffected with President Trump's handling of the pandemic and resulting economic crisis. Both Biden and Harris will emphasize their plans to get the virus under control through a national strategy of testing and contact tracing, while rebuilding the devastated economy with new green jobs and infrastructure development.

The vice presidential selection of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is expected to boost enthusiasm for the ticket in her home state as well as the neighboring swing states of Wisconsin and Iowa. Klobuchar brings credibility on Midwestern values and maintains popularity among working-class voters in predominantly white communities that narrowly backed Trump in 2016. Her experience navigating divided government will also be highlighted as a valuable asset at a time when cooperation across party lines is desperately needed.

Biden and Harris are focused on campaigning as a united team to heal the partisan wounds and move the nation forward. Their first joint appearance in Wisconsin on Monday will aim to send a clear signal that competent leadership is within reach to steer America to safer shores. Achieving victory in this key battleground region will be crucial to that goal.