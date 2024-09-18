JAMMU, Sept 18: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole on Wednesday said polling is proceeding peacefully in the first phase of the assembly elections and is incident-free.
He also expressed confidence that turnout will exceed 60 per cent.
“Polling is being conducted on a large scale. The way polling is progressing indicates a high turnout. We anticipate over 60 per cent polling. So far, the polling has been peaceful and incident-free,” Pole said.
J&K Polling ‘Peaceful, Incident-Free’ so Far, says Chief Electoral Officer
Date:
JAMMU, Sept 18: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole on Wednesday said polling is proceeding peacefully in the first phase of the assembly elections and is incident-free.