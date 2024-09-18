back to top
    J&K Polling ‘Peaceful, Incident-Free’ so Far, says Chief Electoral Officer

    , Sept 18: Jammu and Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole on Wednesday said polling is proceeding peacefully in the first phase of the assembly elections and is incident-free.
    He also expressed confidence that turnout will exceed 60 per cent.
    “Polling is being conducted on a large scale. The way polling is progressing indicates a high turnout. We anticipate over 60 per cent polling. So far, the polling has been peaceful and incident-free,” Pole said.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

