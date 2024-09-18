back to top
    J&K Congress expels Srinagar district unit president for entering poll fray as Independent

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 18: The Congress in   and on Wednesday expelled a district unit president and some other leaders from the basic membership of the party for going against the spirit of its alliance with the Conference (NC) and contesting as Independents in the assembly polls.
    “Breach of alliance unity shall not be tolerated,” a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said.
    He said the party has expelled Srinagar district president Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and two others from the basic membership of the party.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

