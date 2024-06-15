back to top
J&K Police Hunt Down Terror Handler Declared Proclaimed Offender!
Jammu Kashmir

J&K Police Hunt Down Terror Handler Declared Proclaimed Offender!

By: Northlines

Date:

Baramulla, June 15: A terror handler, Hassan Reshi, was declared a proclaimed offender in Baramulla on an application moved by Baramulla Police on Saturday.

The court of the first additional session, Judge Baramulla, declared this on the application moved by Baramulla Police under the EMICO Act.
“Today, Court of 1st Addl. Sessions Judge Baramulla declared a terror handler, namely Gh Hassan Reshi, son of Assadullah Reshi, resident of Baderkoot, involved in case FIR no: 4/2008 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, 12OB, 121 of PS Tangmarg, on the application moved by Baramulla Police,” the police stated.
The terror handler is presently at PoJK in Pakistan and is working with a terrorist outfit, it added.
“Proclamation orders under Section 87 CrPC have been obtained from the court against the terror handler, which had been pasted at their residences, public places with the directions of the Hon’ble Court that they will present themselves before the Court of Law within one month, failing which process for attachment of property under Section 88 CrPC shall be initiated against them,” it added.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

