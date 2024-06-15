back to top
Search
JammuEdge of Danger: Terrifying Weapons Seized, Two Held in J&K
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Edge of Danger: Terrifying Weapons Seized, Two Held in J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 15:  Two alleged miscreants were arrested along with two sharp edged weapons in  Jammu and 's Samba district, police said on Saturday.
  They were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police at Kala Gate Bari Brahmana checkpoint, leading to the recovery of two ‘Tokas' from their possession, said a police spokesman.
The miscreants identified as Happy Chib and Arun Singh, both residents of Samilpur, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the spokesman said.
Previous article
NC, PDP Slams Prosecution Order on Arundhati Roy, Sparks Controversy!
Next article
J&K Police Hunt Down Terror Handler Declared Proclaimed Offender!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K’s CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 15: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM),  Jammu entered...

Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 15: Six life-saving surgeries were performed on...

Karnataka government increases fuel prices; Citizens to bear higher costs of commuting and goods

Northlines Northlines -
Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the...

Security forces launched search operations in Sidhra area of Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu : Security forces have launched search operations in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Switzerland Captain Downplays Reports of Discord with Manager

J&K’s CSIR-IIIM Collaborates with Uttar Pradesh Company!

Miraculous recovery: 10 Critically Injured Survivors Discharged After Reasi Terror Attack!