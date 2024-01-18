JK Police gears up for effective implementation of new criminal-laws

Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: A high-level meeting to discuss road map for the effective implementation of new criminal laws viz Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) was held at Police Headquarters Jammu under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police J&K R.R Swain today.

In the context of the parliamentary intent behind the newly passed laws to bring about a paradigm shift in the philosophy and practice of criminal laws – from the ‘penal code' to ‘justice code', the meeting discussed what is new in these laws and the changes and capacity building required in their efficient enforcement. Joint Director CBI New Delhi, Viplav Kumar Choudhary gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the subject.

The DGP Swain, while speaking on the occasion, directed for identifying the resources and tools required for effective implementation of these laws. He emphasized that the laws must be implemented in a way that ensures their effectiveness and to achieve their intended objectives, directing to underline strategies including capacity building, training, technical tools so that investigation officers have the necessary skills and resources to effectively enforce the new laws and utilize modern technology in investigations.

The DGP thanked Joint Director CBI, Viplav Kumar for his efforts in explaining the changes and objectives of these laws to J&K Police officers. Appreciating the fellow J&K Police officers, the DGP said that he was delighted by the kind of participation and enthusiasm with which they showed their intent in understanding and implementing these laws.

During the meeting, Joint Director, CBI, New Delhi Viplav Kumar Choudhary explained the meeting the purpose and objectives besides important features of these laws through a powerpoint presentation.

There was a thought provoking discussion on the subject and the officers gave their suggestions and discussed the effectiveness of these laws comparing them with old laws during the presentation and at the conclusion of it.