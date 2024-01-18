DGP, GOC 16 Corps review security

By Northlines -

Tawi, Jan 17: Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain and GOC 16 Corps Lt. General Naveen Sachdeva reviewed the security preparedness of Jammu region at a high-level meeting held at Jammu and Police Headquarters, Jammu this evening.

Senior officers of Police, Army and sister agencies attended the meeting.

ADGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar, DIG JSK Shakti Pathak attended the meeting in person while ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Dr Haseeb Mughal and DIG CID Kashmir Altaf Ahmad Khan attended the meeting through video conferencing. IG BSF Jammu, Dinesh Kumar Boora and IG CRPF Jammu, Sandeep Khirwar were also remotely looped into the proceedings and discussions.

During the meeting a quick review of the overall security scenario of Jammu region including the emerging challenges were analysed and responses were discussed.

 

Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

