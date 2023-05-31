J&K | Police Arrests Assailant Who Stabbed A Person To Death In Batmaloo

Srinagar, May 31: Srinagar Police on Wednesday said that they have solved a stabbing case within 24 hours by arresting an alleged assailant.

Talking to the reporters, Superintendent of Police South City, Gaurav Sikarwar said the victim had a heated argument with the assailant last evening following which the latter stabbed him multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon in the Batamaloo area of the city. He said that the police after registering a case analysed CCTV footage and used other technical methods to zero in on the assailant.

The weapon used by the assailant and blood-stained clothes of the assailant were also recovered on his instance, he said.

The police officer said, “The assailant developed a romantic interest in the daughter of the victim. However, the victim was against this relationship”.

“The assailant, in order to seek revenge for the victim’s opposition to his romantic interest in his daughter, went as far as buying a knife and constantly carrying it with him, the police officer said and added “finally, the assailant found an opportunity last evening and used the knife to stab the victim.”

Srinagar Police said they will file a petition in the court so that the assailant who is a juvenile is treated as an adult because of the heinous nature of the crime.





“One Juvenile(Name withheld) arrested for murder in broad day light in Batmaloo yesterday. He was having romantic interest in daughter of victim. As he is above 16 Yrs & offence is heinous, a petition will be filed in Hon’ble court to treat him as adult as per sec 15 of JJ act 2015,” Srinagar police said in a tweet.