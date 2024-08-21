J&K Police arrest couple with 166 bottles of wine

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Police on Wednesday arrested a couple and recovered a huge quantity of wine from their possession in Kupwara district.

“During a ‘Naka’ check, police intercepted a vehicle at Madmadow Kalaroos and seized 166 bottles of wine and 12 bottles of beer,” police posted on X (formerly twitter) on Wednesday.

The occupants, a husband and wife from Parraypora Kalaroos, have been arrested, police said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

“Station Kupwara Police, in a joint nakka with PP Kalaroos, intercepted a vehicle at Madmadow Kalaroos and seized 166 bottles of wine and 12 bottles of beer. Both occupants, a husband and wife from Parraypora Kalaroos, have been arrested. FIR No.184/24 U/S 50 E/Act registered”, police tweeted on X.