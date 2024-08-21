Assembly Polls: Apni Party releases manifesto; promises statehood restoration, 500 units free electricity

Announces first list of 8 candidates for J&K Elections

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: The Apni Party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the assembly elections, promising to press the Centre for constitutional guarantees to preserve culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and to work for the restoration of statehood of the Union Territory.

The manifesto was released at a press conference here by the party's general secretary Rafi Mir along with other senior leaders.

“The Apni Party will press for constitutional guarantees to preserve the culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, similar to the provisions of Article 371 in some north-eastern states. This includes land and job protection, addressing the people's sense of loss,” the manifesto read.

The party said it will work tirelessly to restore statehood as promised by the Union Home Minister on August 5, 2019.

It also promised the restoration of repealed and amended laws.

“The Apni Party will revisit and restore all the laws that were withdrawn or amended over time. Our party will secure constitutional guarantees for the protection of land and job security for local youth,” the manifesto said.

The Apni Party, led by former minister in the erstwhile state of J-K Altaf Bukhari, said upon restoration of J-K's statehood, “we will vigorously seek the reinstatement of a bicameral legislature, comprising both a Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, as existed before August 5, 2019”.

On the issue of the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, the party said it believes in their dignified return and if elected to power, will form an apex committee to address the issue.

“We will consult with their representatives to facilitate their return. An apex committee, chaired by the chief minister and comprising representatives of all registered Kashmiri Pandit organisations, will be constituted. This committee will meet every six months to address migrant issues. The revenue minister will serve as the convener,” the manifesto added.

The party said it will leave no stone unturned to secure the early release of detainees not involved in heinous crimes.

“We will ensure the establishment of a fast-track board to review and dispose of cases for those languishing in jails under the Public Safety Act (PSA) even after their imprisonment terms have expired.

“Cases against teenagers detained in the summer of 2016, now adults, will also be withdrawn to enable them to pursue government jobs without hindrance. Apni Party will ensure one-time amnesty for all the detainees with a cut-off date ending August 2024 on production of an affidavit attested from court,” it said.

The Apni Party will create a conducive atmosphere for long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

The party also said it will work to restore the powers of the cabinet and chief minister, recently transferred to the Lieutenant Governor by the Centre.

It also promised to provide 500 units of free power per month per household in Kashmir during winter (October to March) and in Jammu during summer (April to September).

The Apni Party will provide four free LPG cylinder refills annually to every BPL and AAY family, it also added.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party also released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the union territory, according to a party spokesperson.

The list was recommended by Mohammad Dilawar Mir, chairman of the party's parliamentary affairs committee, and was approved by party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the spokesperson said.

Other nominees fielded by the party for the Lok Sabha polls include Hilal Ahmad Shah who will try his luck from Anatnag, Tariq Shah Veeri from Bijbehara, and Abdul Majeed Padder from D H Pora, the spokesperson said.

Party leader Riyaz Ahmad Bhat will contest from Devsar, Gowher Hassan Wani from Zainapora, Mir Altaf from Pampore, and Owais Khan from Shopian, he added.

All these seats are from south Kashmir which is going to polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18.