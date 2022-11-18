J&K govt ties up ‘Meesho’ to support 1,800 SHGs, Women entrepreneurs

Jammu Tawi, Nov 17: The Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (Umeed) and

Meesho, India’s fastest-growing internet commerce company signed a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) to support the growth of 1,800 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by providing

them an online platform to launch and grow their business and empower the rural women

entrepreneurs.

A government spokesman said that the MoU was signed and exchanged in the presence of

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, here at Raj Bhavan.

Congratulating women entrepreneurs of the Self-Help Groups and Meesho officials on the

occasion, the LG said that the partnership will help in building lives and livelihood for rural

communities and provide greater access to economic activities, financial independence to rural

women entrepreneurs.

"The partnership of Rural Livelihoods Mission and e-commerce giant Meesho is a significant

step in making niche products of Jammu and Kashmir available to the wider customer base,

providing SHGs global market to grow their business, and making them Aatma-Nirbhar," he

said.

From shawls and carpets to phool kari, Jammu & Kashmir’s arts and crafts have earned global

recognition for their uniqueness. Going online with Meesho will allow these women to sell such

products to all corners of India and benefit from higher visibility and additional income. Digital

inclusion will help them become self-employed entrepreneurs and fulfill their aspirations of

achieving financial independence.

JKRLM Umeed and Meesho have already identified products created by these SHGs that can be

sold on the online platform, such as Chabhari and Bina grass items, papier-mâché, essential oils,

woolens and crewel embroidered products, made across J&K. JKRLM Umeed on its part will

provide all necessary support to boost the digitization of these women entrepreneurs through

access to the internet and financial services, it was informed.

Singa said the partnership will also provide an opportunity to both JKRLM & Meesho to scale up

rural enterprises from grass root to large scale and bring the change in rural women’s lives.

The LG also highlighted the efforts of the government for promoting women entrepreneurship by

building strong grassroots institutions that can foster enduring transformation.

"For the last two years, we have been working towards re-imagining the rural areas of Jammu

and Kashmir and providing a strong market linkage and e-commerce platforms to exploit the

potential of artisans. About 5.5 lakh women are associated with more than 64,000 SHGs and

almost every panchayat has two women entrepreneurs today, " he said.

"J&K has abundant talent in Handicraft, and through this cooperation, we will be able to

empower a large number of women which in turn will empower the community as well as this

Union Territory," he added.

Sanjeev Barnwal, co-founder and CTO, Meesho, said, “We are privileged to work with Umeed-

JKRLM and the J&K Government to further our mission of democratizing e-commerce. Women

entrepreneurs are a key growth engine of India’s economy and Meesho has empowered lakhs of

them to succeed in the online world.".

"Through this partnership, we hope to amplify our efforts in that direction and enable these Self-

Help groups from J&K realize their full potential. We will provide them with all the tools and

guidance they need to grow their business online with Meesho, " he said.