    J&K Govt Order : Three HTOs/QCI Appointed Temporary Incharge Assistant Directors
    J&K Govt Order : Three HTOs/QCI Appointed Temporary Incharge Assistant Directors

    , July 31: The Jammu and Government has approved the temporary placement of three officers—Mohammad Yousuf Lone (HTO), Mohammad Hayat Rather (QCI), and Mohammad Elias Qureshi (HTO)—as Incharge Assistant Directors for a period of six months or until regular appointments are made by the DPC/PSC, whichever occurs first.

    Click Here To View Order

    J&K | Lecturer Placed Under Suspension
    Boxing Confident Lovlina advances to quarters one win away from second Olympic medal
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

