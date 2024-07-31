JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the temporary placement of three officers—Mohammad Yousuf Lone (HTO), Mohammad Hayat Rather (QCI), and Mohammad Elias Qureshi (HTO)—as Incharge Assistant Directors for a period of six months or until regular appointments are made by the DPC/PSC, whichever occurs first.
J&K Govt Order : Three HTOs/QCI Appointed Temporary Incharge Assistant Directors
