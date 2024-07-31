Boxing Confident Lovlina advances to quarters one win away from second Olympic medal

Paris, Jul 31: Tokyo Olympics bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) began her quest for a second successive Games medal confidently as she out-punched Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in her opening bout here on Wednesday.

Borgohain prevailed 5-0 in the contest to remain on course for feat which is unprecedented in Indian boxing. She is now just one win away from adding to her Tokyo bronze, which was won in the 69kg category.

But her path is not an easy one as she will take on top-seeded Chinese Li Qian in the last-eight stage on August 4. A win in this bout would ensure at least a bronze medal for her.

Her performance on the day was an assured one. While her rival seemed keen to draw her into a slugfest, Borgohain kept her composure and distance to land clean blows on counter-attack.

The Indian also had to deal with plenty of clinching by Hofstad, who came across busier of the two boxers, complete with a perilously low guard.

But the Assam-boxer didn't fall into the trap and attacked the Norwegian with precision by drawing her in.

Borgohain has been handed a tough draw but the wiry pugilist has shown the ability to rise above it in her past performances, most notably in Tokyo where she defeated world champion Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinals to secure herself a bronze.

Her opponent on August 4, Qian, is a silver-medallist from the Tokyo Games in the middle-weight (75kg) division.

She had also won a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games and claimed a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.