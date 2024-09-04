back to top
    J&K Govt Order : Panel Framed To Monitor Implementation Of PM Package For Employment And Skilling

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 4: The Government of  Jammu and has constituted a panel headed by Administrative Secretary Department for overseeing and monitoring the implementation of Prime Minister's Package for Employment and Skilling as announced in the Union 2024-25 in the region.

    Click Here To View Order

