JAMMU, Sept 4: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a panel headed by Administrative Secretary Finance Department for overseeing and monitoring the implementation of Prime Minister's Package for Employment and Skilling as announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 in the region.
J&K Govt Order : Panel Framed To Monitor Implementation Of PM Package For Employment And Skilling
