back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Govt Order : J&K Women’s Development Corporation MD Deputed For Account...
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Women’s Development Corporation MD Deputed For Account Reconciliation With CFDS

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 4: The  Jammu and Government has sanctioned the deputation of Ulfat Jabeen, Managing Director of the J&K Women's Development Corporation, to New Delhi.
    As per an order, Jabeen has been tasked with reconciling the corporation's accounts with the Backward Classes and Corporation (CFDS).

    CLICK HERE TO SEE ORDER

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Govt Order : Panel Framed To Monitor Implementation Of PM Package For Employment And Skilling
    Next article
    CS chairs high-level flood preparedness meet of J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rahul promises restoration of statehood in poll rallies in J-K says LG acting as ‘king’ benefitting ‘outsiders’

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 4: Kickstarting the Congress’ election campaign in  Jammu and...

    CS chairs high-level flood preparedness meet of J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 4: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired...

    J&K Govt Order : Panel Framed To Monitor Implementation Of PM Package For Employment And Skilling

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 4: The Government of  Jammu and Kashmir has constituted...

    J&K Govt Order | Jal Shakti Department Assigns Addl Charges To Engineers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 4: The Jal Shakti Department (JSD) of  Jammu and...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul promises restoration of statehood in poll rallies in J-K says...

    CS chairs high-level flood preparedness meet of J&K

    J&K Govt Order : Panel Framed To Monitor Implementation Of PM...