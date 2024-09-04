J&K Govt Order : J&K Women’s Development Corporation MD Deputed For Account Reconciliation With CFDS

JAMMU, Sept 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the deputation of Ulfat Jabeen, Managing Director of the J&K Women's Development Corporation, to New Delhi.
As per an order, Jabeen has been tasked with reconciling the corporation's accounts with the National Backward Classes and Finance Corporation (CFDS).
