J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator Of JCCBL

JAMMU, Jul 1: The Cooperative Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the term of Rakesh Dubey, a JKAS officer currently serving as Joint Registrar (Banking & Finance) Cooperative Societies, J&K. Dubey will continue as the Administrator of “The Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (JCCBL) Jammu” effective from July 1, 2024, for a period of two months or until the Professional Board of the Bank is reconstituted, whichever occurs first.

