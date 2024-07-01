back to top
J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator Of JCCBL
J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator Of JCCBL

, Jul 1: The Cooperative Department of the  Jammu and Government has extended the term of Rakesh Dubey, a JKAS officer currently serving as Joint Registrar (Banking & ) Cooperative Societies, J&K. Dubey will continue as the Administrator of “The  Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (JCCBL) Jammu” effective from July 1, 2024, for a period of two months or until the Professional Board of the Bank is reconstituted, whichever occurs first.

Click Here To View Order

