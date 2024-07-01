back to top
J&K Govt Order :Govt Forms Panel To Propose Stamp Duty, Registration Fee Exemptions For Cooperative Societies

, Jul 1: The Jammu and Government has sanctioned the formation of a committee to recommend exemption limits for stamp duty and registration fees on instruments related to cooperative societies. The committee will be chaired by the Special Secretary to the Government, Cooperative Department.

Click Here To View Order

Transfers and Postings :Three Members Of J&K Accounts Services Transferred, Assigned Addl Charges
J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator Of JCCBL
