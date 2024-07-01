JAMMU, Jul 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the formation of a committee to recommend exemption limits for stamp duty and registration fees on instruments related to cooperative societies. The committee will be chaired by the Special Secretary to the Government, Cooperative Department.
J&K Govt Order :Govt Forms Panel To Propose Stamp Duty, Registration Fee Exemptions For Cooperative Societies
