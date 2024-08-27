back to top
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Changes Nodal Officer For Rural Non-Farm Employment

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 27: In a partial modification of a Government order, the Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department has been appointed as the Union Territory Level Nodal Officer for the theme/pillar “MSME & Informal Employment” under the sub-theme “Rural Non-Farm,” replacing the Administrative Secretary of the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

