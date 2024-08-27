JAMMU, Aug 27: In a partial modification of a Government order, the Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department has been appointed as the Union Territory Level Nodal Officer for the theme/pillar “MSME & Informal Employment” under the sub-theme “Rural Non-Farm,” replacing the Administrative Secretary of the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department.
J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Changes Nodal Officer For Rural Non-Farm Employment
