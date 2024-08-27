back to top
    J&K Govt Order : Govt Constitutes Committee To Review Progress On Micro, Mini, Small Hydro Projects In J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 27: The Jammu and Government has constituted a committee led by the Administrative Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) for reviewing and monitoring the progress of micro, mini, and small hydro projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Click Here To View Order

