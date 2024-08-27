JAMMU, Aug 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee led by the Administrative Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) for reviewing and monitoring the progress of micro, mini, and small hydro projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
J&K Govt Order : Govt Constitutes Committee To Review Progress On Micro, Mini, Small Hydro Projects In J&K
