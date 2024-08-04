J&K Govt Order : Jammu And Kashmir Government Updates Land Delineation Procedures

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has introduced a new procedure for delegating powers to delineate and demarcate lands categorized as Gair Mumkin Khad, Gair Mumkin Dariya, and Gair Mumkin Nallah in revenue records.

This initiative aims to differentiate between water course khads and non-water course lands.

The procedure involves committees at the UT, Divisional, and District levels, with delineation authority varying based on land size.

The guidelines mandate a scientific approach using ground truthing, satellite imagery, and advanced methods like drones or LIDAR.

“Water Flowing Khads” will be classified as Prohibited Zones, while adjacent Non-Water Flowing Areas will be designated as Regulated Zones, with usage decisions made by the Competent Authority. The recommended changes will be submitted to the respective Deputy Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, or the Government, in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996.