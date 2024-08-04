back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Govt Order : Jammu And Kashmir Government Updates Land Delineation Procedures
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    J&K Govt Order : Jammu And Kashmir Government Updates Land Delineation Procedures

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 4: The  Jammu & Government has introduced a new procedure for delegating powers to delineate and demarcate lands categorized as Gair Mumkin Khad, Gair Mumkin Dariya, and Gair Mumkin Nallah in revenue records.
    This initiative aims to differentiate between water course khads and non-water course lands.
    The procedure involves committees at the UT, Divisional, and District levels, with delineation authority varying based on land size.
    The guidelines mandate a scientific approach using ground truthing, satellite imagery, and advanced methods like drones or LIDAR.
    “Water Flowing Khads” will be classified as Prohibited Zones, while adjacent Non-Water Flowing Areas will be designated as Regulated Zones, with usage decisions made by the Competent Authority. The recommended changes will be submitted to the respective Deputy Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, or the Government, in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996.

    Previous article
    J&K Govt Order : West Pakistan Refugees Get Proprietary Rights Over State Land
    Next article
    ‘INDIA Bloc Should Prepare To Sit In Opposition Again’: Amit Shah’s Bold ‘Prediction’ For 2029
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ‘INDIA Bloc Should Prepare To Sit In Opposition Again’: Amit Shah’s Bold ‘Prediction’ For 2029

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHANDIGARH, Aug 4: Taking a dig at the INDIA...

    J&K Govt Order : West Pakistan Refugees Get Proprietary Rights Over State Land

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 4: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government has conferred the...

    J&K Govt Order : Jammu And Kashmir Government Confers Ownership Rights To Displaced Persons Of 1965

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 4: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government has conferred the...

    India issues first-ever national standards for organ transportation to save more lives

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Union Health Ministry has introduced the country's first...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘INDIA Bloc Should Prepare To Sit In Opposition Again’: Amit Shah’s...

    J&K Govt Order : West Pakistan Refugees Get Proprietary Rights Over...

    J&K Govt Order : Jammu And Kashmir Government Confers Ownership Rights...