    India
    Latest News

    ‘INDIA Bloc Should Prepare To Sit In Opposition Again’: Amit Shah’s Bold ‘Prediction’ For 2029

    CHANDIGARH, Aug 4: Taking a dig at the bloc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that they should prepare to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well.
    Shah, while inaugurating the water supply project Nyay Setu and launching the smart city mission in Chandigarh made these remarks.

     

    He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that NDA will again register victory in the 2029 elections in the country.
    “INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well. I assure you that let the opposition do whatever it wants to do, in 2029 NDA will come, and Modi ji will come. They (the opposition) do not know that BJP has won more seats in this election than the number of seats Congress got in three elections,” said the Union Home Minister.

     

     

    Lashing out at the Opposition, Amit Shah said that the INDIA bloc wants to create instability and they must learn the way of working in the opposition.
    “These people who want to spread instability, repeatedly say that this government is not going to last. I have come to assure them that not only will the government complete its term but the next government will be of NDA and be ready to sit in the opposition and learn the way of working in the opposition properly,” he said.

    Further, speaking on the importance of the Nyay Setu project, the Union Home Minister said, “This is an important programme. Water is very important, we cannot exist without it. When it is not clear, we get a lot of diseases. For this whole area, 24/7 supply of filter-cleaned water will be provided through this for the people in the area. It will stand to the test of time.”
    “This project is spread over about 125 acres. Ever since Modi ji became the Prime Minister, the focus has been on smart cities and Chandigarh was first on this list. So far Rs one lakh crore has been spent. The mission of providing clean drinking water to 74 per cent of the households in the country has been completed and water-borne diseases have reduced significantly. The work of providing clean water to every household in the country will be completed before the end of Modi ji's third term,” he added.

    J&K Govt Order : Jammu And Kashmir Government Updates Land Delineation Procedures
