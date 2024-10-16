J&K Govt Order : Govt Rescinds Orders Empowering LG, His Advisors In Administrative Council

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has rescinded several orders that empowered LG as the Chairman of the Administrative Council (AC), with his Advisors, and other officers holding the powers of the Ministers in the Council.
