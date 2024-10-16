back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Govt Order : Govt Rescinds Orders Empowering LG, His Advisors In...
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Rescinds Orders Empowering LG, His Advisors In Administrative Council

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 16: The Jammu and Government has rescinded several orders that empowered LG as the Chairman of the Administrative Council (AC), with his Advisors, and other officers holding the powers of the Ministers in the Council.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Nasir Aslam Wani Named J&K CM’s Advisor
    Next article
    J&K Govt Order : Govt Issues Tentative Seniority List Of Junior Scale JKAS Officers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Issues Tentative Seniority List Of Junior Scale JKAS Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 16: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a...

    Nasir Aslam Wani Named J&K CM’s Advisor

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    I’m back: Omar Abdullah takes charge as CM of J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 16: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Extends Validity For Registration As Migrants, DPs

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Govt Order : Govt Issues Tentative Seniority List Of Junior...

    Nasir Aslam Wani Named J&K CM’s Advisor

    I’m back: Omar Abdullah takes charge as CM of J&K