Search
Jammu KashmirJK Govt earns Rs 544 crore from land registrations in just one...
Jammu KashmirKashmir

JK Govt earns Rs 544 crore from land registrations in just one year

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 28: Land revenues have seen a remarkable rise from Rs 291 crore in the fiscal year 2019-20 to an impressive Rs 544 crore in 2022-23, following the registration system's complete modernization and integration with the Common Document Registration System (NGDRS). Linking this system with Aadhaar has not only enhanced transparency and credibility but has also resulted in a notable increase in government income.

As per the reports, in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, rural areas of the Union Territory of and are witnessing a remarkable surge in property registrations, marking a significant four-fold increase over the past two years. According to recent data, the number of registrations skyrocketed from 21,293 in 2020-21 to an impressive 80,128 in 2022-23.

The introduction of a digital system for property registration has revolutionized the traditional approach, liberating citizens from the cumbersome process of engaging Katibs (registry scribes). Historically, land registration in Jammu and Kashmir was exclusive to the courts, dating back to 1889 when Maharaja Pratap entrusted this responsibility to the judicial system based on the Jammu and Kashmir Registration Act of 1977 Vikram Samvat. However, says a senior revenue official, with the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the subsequent formation of a dedicated land registration department under the Revenue Department, a paradigm shift has occurred.

This overhaul, as per the reports, led to the establishment of 77 registrars and sub-registrars who now operate under the purview of the Central Law Registration Act of 1908, replacing 153 state laws with 106 central laws. The transition to digitalization has particularly benefited rural areas, offering enhanced facilities such as SMS alerts for registration updates, mandatory thumb impressions, and the convenience of home-based and online registrations. This has proven especially advantageous for the elderly, disabled, and those unable to visit government offices.

Furthermore, reports inform that the integration of the registration system with the National Common Document Registration System (NGDRS) and Aadhaar has significantly bolstered transparency and credibility in the registration process. As a result, government revenues have witnessed a substantial increase, with income surging from Rs 291 crore in 2019-20 to a noteworthy Rs 544 crore in 2022-23.

 

Previous article
Arvind Kejriwal’s ED custody extended till April 1
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

12 nominations found valid for Udhampur LS seat

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 28: The nomination papers of 12...

Notification issued for Jammu Lok Sabha Seat

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 28: Notification for the Jammu Lok...

On Audit Instructions, Sports Council issues 10-point advisory to recognized sports bodies

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 28: Acting on the instructions of...

Police attach illegal properties of a drug peddler in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 28: Police on Thursday attached the “illegal”...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Arvind Kejriwal’s ED custody extended till April 1

Satellite-based toll collection system to replace toll plazas: Gadkari

12 nominations found valid for Udhampur LS seat