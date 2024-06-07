back to top
Search
J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Government Invites Applications for Advocates' Welfare Fund: Supporting Legal Professionals in...
J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

J&K Government Invites Applications for Advocates’ Welfare Fund: Supporting Legal Professionals in Difficult Times

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 7: The  Jammu and Government has sought applications from the advocates desirous of applying for Advocates Welfare Fund. Those willing have been asked to provide their details through Form-V of the  Jammu and Kashmir Advocates Welfare Fund Rules, 2023.
Further, the advocates willing to recognize their associations with the Bar Council of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are also requested to send their applications to the Bar Council by providing the details of their associations through Form-III of the Jammu and Kashmir Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 2001.

Click Here To View Order

Click Here To View Order

Previous article
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Assistant Faculty Members Deputed to Directorate of Industries and Commerce: Facilitating Entrepreneurship and Business Growth
Next article
DC Udhampur Proposes Shifting of Latti Block Jurisdiction from Munsif Court Ramnagar: Administrative Rationalization in J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

President Appoints Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-Designate: Modi to Take Oath...

EC to Allow Registered but Unrecognized Political Parties in J&K to...

DC Udhampur Proposes Shifting of Latti Block Jurisdiction from Munsif Court...