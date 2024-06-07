J&K Government Invites Applications for Advocates’ Welfare Fund: Supporting Legal Professionals in Difficult Times

JAMMU, June 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sought applications from the advocates desirous of applying for Advocates Welfare Fund. Those willing have been asked to provide their details through Form-V of the Jammu and Kashmir Advocates Welfare Fund Rules, 2023.

Further, the advocates willing to recognize their associations with the Bar Council of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are also requested to send their applications to the Bar Council by providing the details of their associations through Form-III of the Jammu and Kashmir Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 2001.

Click Here To View Order

