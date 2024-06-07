Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Assistant Faculty Members Deputed to Directorate of Industries and Commerce: Facilitating Entrepreneurship and Business Growth

JAMMU, June 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today deputed an Assistant Faculty of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (J&K EDI) to Directorate of Industries and Commerce. Her job at the Directorate will be to promote the Startup Culture in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
