J&K election results: NC emerges as single-largest party; BJP holds on to Jammu

The National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on over 45 plus seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is leading on 24 seats, according to initial trends. Prominent among those leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP's former minister Sham Lal Sharma.

NC: 40



BJP: 25

IND: 8

Congress: 8



PDP: 4



Others: 3

BJP's Qadri leads from Shopian

October 8, 2024 10:36 am



Javid Ahmad Qadri, BJP candidate from Shopian leading

Omar Abdullah is leads in both seats; Iltija Mufti, Rashid brother trail

October 8, 2024 10:01 am



National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is leading on both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, while Iltija Mufti of the PDP is trailing from Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, according to initial trends. People's Conference president Sajad Lone, who is also contesting from two seats, is leading in Handwara seat by a slender margin, while trailing in Kupwara segment, according to Election Commission trends for Jammu and Kashmir. Sheikh Khursheed, brother of Lok Sabha member Shiekh Abdul Rashid, is trailing behind People's Conference candidate Irfan Sultan Panditpuri.

J&K BJP ex-chief Ravinder Raina trails

October 8, 2024 9:42 am



J&K BJP ex-chief Ravinder Raina trailing in Nowshera constituency, NC'S Surinder Kumar leading by 2,797 votes: Election Commission.

Iltija Mufti trails

October 8, 2024 9:32 am



Waheed Ur Rehman Para, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, leads and Iltija Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, trails

Confident National Conference winning: Mubarak Gul

We are confident, have worked hard, rest is on God: Sajad Lone