    J&K election results: NC emerges as single-largest party; BJP holds on to Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on over 45 plus seats in and , while the BJP is leading on 24 seats, according to initial trends. Prominent among those leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP's former minister Sham Lal Sharma.

    NC: 40

    BJP: 25

    IND: 8

    Congress: 8

    PDP: 4

    Others: 3

    BJP's Qadri leads from Shopian
    October 8, 2024 10:36 am

    Javid Ahmad Qadri, BJP candidate from Shopian leading

    Omar Abdullah is leads in both seats; Iltija Mufti, Rashid brother trail

    October 8, 2024 10:01 am

    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is leading on both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, while Iltija Mufti of the PDP is trailing from Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, according to initial trends. People's Conference president Sajad Lone, who is also contesting from two seats, is leading in Handwara seat by a slender margin, while trailing in Kupwara segment, according to Election Commission trends for Jammu and Kashmir. Sheikh Khursheed, brother of member Shiekh Abdul Rashid, is trailing behind People's Conference candidate Irfan Sultan Panditpuri.

    J&K BJP ex-chief Ravinder Raina trails
    October 8, 2024 9:42 am

    J&K BJP ex-chief Ravinder Raina trailing in Nowshera constituency, NC'S Surinder Kumar leading by 2,797 votes: Election Commission.

    Iltija Mufti trails
    October 8, 2024 9:32 am

    Waheed Ur Rehman Para, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, leads and Iltija Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, trails

    Confident National Conference winning: Mubarak Gul

    We are confident, have worked hard, rest is on God: Sajad Lone

    There should be no fiddling with people’s mandate, says Omar Abdullah
