J&K Cricket Assn To Host 9 National Matches From Nov 24

JAMMU, Nov 13: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association is all set to host nine national matches of three different formats here at two venues from November 24.

As per official comminique, J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) to host three matches of Cooch Behar Under-19 (Nov 24 to 27, Dec 15 to 18), three Ranji Trophy matches (Jan 5 to 8, Jan 12 to 15, February 2 to 5) at GGM Science College Hostel Ground.

Meanwhile four matches of Col C K Nayudu will be hosted at University of Jammu Cricket Ground (Jan 7 to 10, Jan 14 to 17, Jan 28 to 31, Feb 4 to 7).

In Cooch Behar U-19, J&K to take on Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, in Ranji Trophy, J&K to take on Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand and in Col C K Nayudu, J&K will meet Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad, Baroda and Pondicherry.

“All arrangements are in place and our teams are also practicing hard to take on the visiting teams,” said Brig Anil Gupta, Member Administrator JKCA said.

He however, said that media accredition is also invited from the sports journalists till Nov 16 to cover the matches.