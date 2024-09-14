back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K | Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Jammu
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K | Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 14: A retired principal and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house on the outskirts of Jammu Saturday evening, an official said.
    Sanjay Chandel and his wife Veena Devi were living alone at their Patta Chungi Udheywala residence as both their daughters were presently outside Jammu and , the official said, adding preliminary investigation suggests murder.
    He said a police team rushed to the scene after getting information about the death and further investigation is on.
    A relative on a visit to the family found the couple dead and immediately informed police, suspecting that they were strangulated.
    Forensic and sniffer dog squads have also reached the scene, the officials said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    JCO killed in encounter with terrorists cremated with full military honours in Rajouri
    Next article
    J&K | 3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K | 3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Three terrorists were killed on Saturday...

    JCO killed in encounter with terrorists cremated with full military honours in Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rajouri/Jammu, Sep 14: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of...

    Modi Decries J&K’s ‘Dynastic Rule’, Urges Youth to Embrace New Path

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

    Jugal launches Thar Roxx at Jammu Motor Mahindra

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: Thar Roxx, the Suv was launched at  Jammu...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES
    3 LeT terrorists killed 5 jawans martyred in Baramulla

    J&K | 3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In...

    JCO killed in encounter with terrorists cremated with full military honours...

    Modi Decries J&K’s ‘Dynastic Rule’, Urges Youth to Embrace New Path