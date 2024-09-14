back to top
    J&K | 3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla

    SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Three terrorists were killed on Saturday following an overnight gunbattle with security forces in   and 's Baramulla district, officials said, terming it as a “significant success” ahead of the assembly elections.

     

    Briefing the media after the operation in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the Pattan area of the north Kashmir district, Commander of the Army's 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth said that security forces had been receiving inputs about the movement of terrorists in Kreeri.
    “Last night, we received specific intelligence from intelligence agencies about the presence of some unidentified terrorists in Chak Tapar/Watargam,” he said, adding that a cordon was established at the suspected location.
    “Our columns were fired upon by the terrorists hiding in a disused building. As per the standard operating procedures, we returned the fire. The location was cordoned and reinforcements were inducted,” Brig Kannoth said.
    He said the terrorists continued with incessant heavy firing on the troops throughout the night which was effectively countered.

    “The operation continued in the morning when our troops in a very professional manner engaged the terrorists and neutralised them without any collateral damage to civilian life and property,” the army officer added.
    In the operation, three “hardcore” terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores were recovered, Brig Kannoth said, adding that the identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.
    The officer said keeping in view the forthcoming sensitive events in the UT, “this operation assumes significant importance and is a notable success for the security forces and a disruption of nefarious Pakistani design in the Kashmir Valley”.
    Campaigning is on in Jammu and Kashmir for the three-phase Assembly elections which are being held after 10 years.

    J&K | Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Jammu
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    J&K | Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Jammu

    Jammu, Sep 14: A retired principal and his wife...

    JCO killed in encounter with terrorists cremated with full military honours in Rajouri

    Rajouri/Jammu, Sep 14: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of...

    Modi Decries J&K's 'Dynastic Rule', Urges Youth to Embrace New Path

    JAMMU, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

    Jugal launches Thar Roxx at Jammu Motor Mahindra

    JAMMU: Thar Roxx, the Suv was launched at  Jammu...

