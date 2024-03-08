J&K CEO’s office to hire 3 helicopters for LS polls

Srinagar, Mar 7: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Territory's chief electoral officer's office is hiring three helicopters for ensuring faster mobility of manpower during the polls.

To begin with, the CEO's office has invited bids from registered aviation companies for renting three helicopters during Lok Sabha polls in the UT.

The CEO's office has invited bids for hiring one single engine helicopter on wet lease basis for three days before election day of the first phase to one day after election day of last phase of Lok Sabha polls and one twin engine helicopter on wet lease basis, as and when required during the election.

It has also invited bids for hiring a helicopter ambulance on wet lease basis for five days during each phase of election.

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha polls in mid-March after concluding the visit of J&K. The ECI is visiting Jammu & Kashmir on March 12 and 13 to interact with different stakeholders including representatives of different national and regional political parties.