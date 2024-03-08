Search
Jammu KashmirRahul Gandhi steps in to mediate NC-PDP seat sharing 'dispute' in J&K
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Rahul Gandhi steps in to mediate NC-PDP seat sharing ‘dispute’ in J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 7: As tensions rise between the Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over seat sharing in the upcoming elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intervened to facilitate dialogue between the two long standing rivals in and 's political arena.

Sources told that the NC remains firm on retaining all seats it won in the previous LS polls, including the contentious Anantnag constituency, while the PDP seeks to contest from its former stronghold in South Kashmir.

Despite the PDP's willingness to support the NC in other constituencies, the deadlock persists over Anantnag.

Concerns mount within the alliance as the NC and PDP struggle to find common ground, prompting calls for intervention from outside parties. Rahul Gandhi, informed of the impasse, has been urged to mediate between the two factions.

It was informed further that Rahul Gandhi may speak with both Omar and Mehbooba to end the impasse and finalize the candidates between the two parties for coming LS polls.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, a leader of the CPI-M, emphasizes the urgent need for reconciliation, urging both parties to prioritize the welfare of the people over internal disputes.

“It is imperative for these parties to set aside differences and work together for the greater good of Jammu and Kashmir,” Tarigami said, urging direct dialogue instead of public posturing.

Previous article
J&K CEO’s office to hire 3 helicopters for LS polls
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K CEO’s office to hire 3 helicopters for LS polls

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 7: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls in...

Have succeeded in winning hearts of Kashmiri people: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Article 370 exploited for political gains by Congress,...

150 sleepers of deodar seized in Doda; accused on the run

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 26: A total of 150 sleepers of...

Woman injured while working near firing range in Reasi

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 7: A 37-year-old woman suffered an injury...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.