Have succeeded in winning hearts of Kashmiri people: PM Modi

Article 370 exploited for political gains by Congress, few parties in J&K

People breathing freely after Art 370 revocation

West Pakistan Refugees, Valmikis, downtrodden granted voting rights for first time

Dynasty politics ruined J&K Bank, released it from clutches of political parties

Post G-20, J&K saw huge tourist influx, foreign tourist arrivals also went up

J&K people my family members'

Srinagar, Mar 7: Praising the beauty of Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendera Modi Thursday said that his mission was to win the hearts of Kashmiri people and that he has succeeded in his efforts.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, the Prime Minister said that every time he came to Kashmir, his priority was to win hearts and minds of people here.

“Today, after seeing you (crowd), I can say that I have succeeded in winning the hearts of Kashmiri people. But I won't stop here, my efforts will continue to win people's hearts…,” PM Modi thundered from the stage. Today's visit was first by the PM Modi to Kashmir after revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

He said that it is not easy to explain the feeling after landing on the “paradise on earth called Kashmir.” “The feeling of landing on Dharti Ka Swarg (paradise on earth) can't be explained in words. The beautiful mountains and the aura are heart touching,” he said.

PM Modi said that the J&K that has emerged now was the dream of every one across the country. “Not just you but one lakh people across all 285 blocks are connected to my today's program through technology,” he said.

He said that today the dream of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji has been fulfilled and his sacrifice has yielded a result. “Today, I can see that can overcome all challenges. Today, 140 Cr citizens of India are heaving a sigh of relief after seeing Vikshit J&K,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he will leave no stone unturned to return the love given to him by the people of Kashmir. “That's the Modi's guarantee,” he said and repeated it in Kashmiri, “Modi Seinz guarantee (Modi's guarantee).”

PM Modi said that he was recently in Jammu where he inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 3200 Crore and today after a short span of time, he is in Srinagar to inaugurate many developmental projects worth Rs 6400 Crore. “J&K is India's crown and nobody can stop its journey towards touching new heights of development,” he said. “There was a time when developmental schemes were implemented in the rest of the country but not here. Time has taken a new turn, today I have inaugurated schemes for the rest of the country from this place.”

Taking a jibe at Congress and political parties of J&K, PM Modi said that Article 370 always benefited these parties and not the common man. “After removing Article 370, peoples' dreams are getting fulfilled and new opportunities are knocking on their doors. After revocation of Article 370, people of J&K are breathing freely,” he said. “A few political parties used Article 370 for their own political benefits but that's over now.” He, however, didn't name any party other than the Congress. He was apparently referring to the National Conference and PDP.

After removal of the special status of J&K, PM Modi said that for the first time, West Pakistan Refugees, Valmikis and downtrodden people were given voting rights and full attention. “These people have been waiting for their rights for the past 70 years,” he said.

Accusing the J&K's political parties of ruining the premier financial institution J&K Bank, PM Modi said that the Bank was about to sink and people were set to lose crores of their deposited money. “Family rule and corruption were inter-linked in J&K for years together,” he said.

“We saved this bank from the clutches of political parties of J&K. Today, the Bank earns profit worth Rs 1700 Crore. Its share rate has also gone up to Rs 140. The bank is now doing business of Rs 2.25 lakh crore,” PM Modi said.

He said that J&K is now being promoted as the most sought out wedding destination. “I am myself campaigning for this and a message has gone across that hold weddings in J&K and stay here for a few days so that locals can benefit as well,” the Prime Minister said as per KNO. “Top celebrities are coming here making reels and taking selfies.”

He said that post G-20, J&K has recorded a huge tourist influx as over 2 Crore tourists arrived in the UT last year. “The number of foreign tourists has also shown a significant rise. Amarnath Yatra also witnessed a record pilgrim arrival last year and so was the scene at Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu,” he said.

He said that some people claim that Modi has no family, but they are not aware that entire nation is “Modi's family.” “Today, people of J&K are giving my opponents a befitting reply by saying that they are Modi's family,” he said. PM Modi said that as the fasting month of Ramadhan is approaching, J&K will move ahead with peace and prosperity. “In next five years, J&K will witness a huge change on the developmental front. Nobody can stop the J&K's train of success, peace and prosperity,” he said.