back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K CEO submits names of members elected to Assembly to LG Sinha
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    J&K CEO submits names of members elected to Assembly to LG Sinha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 10: and chief electoral Officer along with principal secretary Election Commission of , Pramod Kumar Sharma, special secretary Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and joint CEO Anil Salgotra met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

    The officials submitted the names of members elected to the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. The statement reads that the LG congratulated CEO J&K PK Pole on successful completion of the electoral process. He also appreciated the efforts of the election officials, J&K police and security personnel for successfully completing a peaceful, transparent, free and fair election.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Suresh Kumar Gupta is new Administrative Secretary SED
    Next article
    Delhi HC Tribunal confirms ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Govt relieves three IPS Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Oct 10: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government...

    LG Sinha chairs 35th University Council Meeting of SKUAST Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the...

    GoC reviews operational preparedness

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 10: A senior Army officer on Thursday...

    JK SVEEP tops Bimonthly Social Media Index in Assembly Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 10:  Jammu & Kashmir has emerged as...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt relieves three IPS Officers

    Wangchuk, supporters continue fast on Day 5, pay tribute to Ratan...

    LG Sinha chairs 35th University Council Meeting of SKUAST Kashmir