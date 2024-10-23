J&K Authorities Seal Two Firecracker Godowns in Akhnoor

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: The authorities have sealed two firecracker godowns located in Akhnoor as an inspection conducted by Sub Divisional Magistrate Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak revealed that the same were operating without safety measures.

On the directions of District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, a committee headed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate Akhnoor examined the godowns operated by M/s Mukesh Gupta at Ambaran and M/s Sunil Sharma at Sungal Morh. The inspection revealed that both facilities operate without proper safety measures and in contravention to laid safety norms.

The discrepancies found include water storage capacities below the required standard set as per NBC-IV guidelines of 2016. The committee’s report highlighted the absence of fire pumps and sprinkler systems at both the locations. The establishments were also found deficit in the number of fire extinguishers and trained staff for handling operations.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate has directed the owners to address these deficiencies within three days as non-compliance will result in registration of FIR and subsequent legal action.