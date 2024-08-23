back to top
    J&K Assembly Polls | NC Leader Sakina Itoo Files Nomination From D H Pora

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 23: Conference leader and former minister Sakina Itoo on Friday filed nomination papers from the D H Pora assembly constituency in and .
    Itoo filed her nomination papers before district election officer and deputy commissioner Kulgam. She was accompanied by NC vice president Omar Abdullah and other leaders of the party.

    Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said he was hopeful of the success of all the party candidates.
    “With the permission of party president Farooq Abdullah, our senior leader and colleague Sakina Itoo filed her nomination papers. Along with her success, we are hopeful of the success of every candidate who is contesting on our symbol,” he said.
    Abdullah said the party has placed its manifesto before the people and “it will not be wrong to say that perhaps no other party can bring a better manifesto or programme or an agenda for the next five years”.
    “We hope that when the people of J-K decide about their government for the next five years, they provide an opportunity to the NC to serve the people here,” he added.
    He expressed hope that Itoo will win by a huge margin.

    “We are hopeful of a huge win from the seat. Well begun is half done. I feel today has been a good start and God willing it will have its impact on other seats as well,” he said.
    The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is August 27.
    Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4. (AGENCIES)

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

