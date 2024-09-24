J&K Assembly Polls | Mehbooba Mufti urges ECI to check electoral malpractices

Srinagar, Sep 24: Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to direct the police and local administration to stop electoral malpractices amid allegations of “vote-buying” through money distribution.

Earlier, PDP candidate from Budgam, Agha Syed Muntazir, accused the National Conference (NC) of manipulating the election process and violating the model code of conduct.

In a letter to the ECI, which he posted on his social media account, Muntazir alleged that the NC is exploiting its political power to intimidate voters.

“…JKNC is seen using power of its elected members, to intimidate the voters. Rampant and illegal distribution of money is taking place and the people associated with my party and my supporters are threatened of the consequences on the day of polling and later,” Muntazir, who is pitted against NC vice president Omar Abdullah in Budgam, said in his letter.

He raised concerns about the impartiality of the district administration and police.

Muntazir called on the ECI to take immediate action by deploying sufficient personnel to investigate and prevent the misuse of authority, ensuring a peaceful election process.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti shared her party candidate's letter, urging the ECI to act against electoral malpractices.

“Disturbing reports about money being distributed to buy votes in Budgam & Ganderbal. Urge @ECISVEEP to impress upon police & local administration to stop these electoral malpractices. We've seen how brazen rigging of the 1987 election plunged J&K into turmoil,” she said in a post on X.

On Wednesday, 26 Assembly constituencies across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir will see polling for the second phase of election. Polling will take place in 11 constituencies in Jammu region and 15 constituencies in Kashmir. (Agencies)