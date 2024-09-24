“Gandhi Accuses BJP of Stealing Job Prospects from Youth.”

back to top
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP has done grave “injustice” to the youth of the country by snatching employment opportunities from them and forcing them to undertake a “journey of torture” (Donkey route) to find abroad.

    Leader of the Opposition shared a video on social media of his recent interaction in the US with a youngster from who talked about unemployment back home and their struggles in a foreign country.

    In the accompanying post, Rahul said, “Why did the youth of Haryana turn to this illegal route?”

    Lakhs of families were suffering because of unemployment spread by the BJP, said the LoP in a post on X.

    During my visit to America, I met youngsters from Haryana, who are struggling in a foreign country,” he said.

    He said on his return, he met with the families concerned and came to know how badly they missed their loved ones.

    The BJP has snatched away employment opportunities from the youth, thereby perpetrating grave injustice on them, said Rahul.

    If youngsters get a chance to earn a living in , they will never leave their homeland, he said.

    “It is our resolve that as soon as the Congress government is formed, we will create such a system in Haryana in which the youth will not have to stay away from their loved ones to fulfil their dreams,” added the Congress leader.

    The Assembly elections are slated to take place in Haryana on October 5. The Congress, which is eyeing to dislodge the ruling BJP, has made farmers and unemployment key poll issues.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

