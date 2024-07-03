back to top
    J&K | Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC

    POONCH/, July 3: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in  Jammu and on Wednesday, exhorting the troops to remain steadfast to meet all security challenges, officials said.

    This was his first visit to the  Jammu region after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, and it assumes significance in view of the ongoing and massive anti-terror operations underway, especially in hilly districts.
    The Army chief reached Jammu in the morning and flew to the border district of Poonch to review the security situation and operational preparedness along the LoC, the officials said.
    In a post on ‘X', the additional directorate general of public information of the Army said Chief of Army Staff Dwivedi, along with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar and General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, visited forward locations of the ‘XVI corps', as known as the White Knight Corps, to review the security situation along the LoC.
    “He was briefed on the operational preparedness by the commanders on the ground. The COAS lauded all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to remain steadfast to meet all current and emerging security challenges,” the additional directorate general of public information said.
    In shared by the Army, Gen Dwivedi can be seen interacting with troops.
    Earlier, the officials said, the Army chief chaired a meeting of field commanders on reaching Poonch before leaving for the forward areas.
    He also interacted with some ex-servicemen at the 93 Infantry Brigade, they said.
    Gen Dwivedi, who served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command from 2022 to 2024, flew back to  Jammu and is scheduled to return to Delhi in the evening, the officials added.

