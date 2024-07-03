back to top
Search
    IndiaCVC Asks Govt Depts, Public Sector Banks To Send Probe Report Online...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    CVC Asks Govt Depts, Public Sector Banks To Send Probe Report Online On Corruption Complaints

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, July 3: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all the government departments, public sector banks and insurance companies among others to send investigation reports online on the corruption complaints referred to them.

    The complaints received in the probity watchdog from various sources are being processed on the Complaint Management System (CMS) portal of the CVC and are being forwarded to the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) concerned for investigation and submitting a report through the portal, if considered necessary.
    The CVO acts as a distant arm of the CVC.
    “As per extant guidelines, an investigation report along with all annexures/ documents is to be forwarded to the Commission for obtaining its advice in the matter. Presently, such reports and annexures are being forwarded by the CVOs concerned in physical form,” it said in an order.
    The Commission said “that a PDF version of the Investigation Report, duly signed by the CVO, may also be uploaded on the CMS Portal, in addition to sending the investigation report with annexures and other relevant documents in physical mode”, reads the June 28 order, issued to all central government departments, public sector banks, undertakings and insurance companies.
    The CVOS may upload the PDF version of the investigation report (without annexure) by logging into CMS Portal, it added.

    Previous article
    J&K | Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC
    Next article
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Appoints Nodal Officer For IT Guidelines Compliance
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    15 Waste Processing Units, over 600 Workers Deployed to Ensure Clean Amarnath Yatra

    Northlines Northlines -
    PAHALGAM, July 3: Fifteen waste processing facilities have been...

    Over 30 000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine total number crosses one lakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Jul 3: More than 30,000 pilgrims paid obeisance...

    Ladakh Admin Cracks Down on Wasted Food, Saves Feral Dogs

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leh, July 3: Amid rising dog bite cases, the...

    Finance Deptt Streamlines Developmental Work Execution : J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department’s...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    15 Waste Processing Units, over 600 Workers Deployed to Ensure Clean...

    Over 30 000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine total number crosses...

    Ladakh Admin Cracks Down on Wasted Food, Saves Feral Dogs