CVC Asks Govt Depts, Public Sector Banks To Send Probe Report Online On Corruption Complaints

NEW DELHI, July 3: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all the government departments, public sector banks and insurance companies among others to send investigation reports online on the corruption complaints referred to them.

The complaints received in the probity watchdog from various sources are being processed on the Complaint Management System (CMS) portal of the CVC and are being forwarded to the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) concerned for investigation and submitting a report through the portal, if considered necessary.

The CVO acts as a distant arm of the CVC.

“As per extant guidelines, an investigation report along with all annexures/ documents is to be forwarded to the Commission for obtaining its advice in the matter. Presently, such reports and annexures are being forwarded by the CVOs concerned in physical form,” it said in an order.

The Commission said “that a PDF version of the Investigation Report, duly signed by the CVO, may also be uploaded on the CMS Portal, in addition to sending the investigation report with annexures and other relevant documents in physical mode”, reads the June 28 order, issued to all central government departments, public sector banks, undertakings and insurance companies.

The CVOS may upload the PDF version of the investigation report (without annexure) by logging into CMS Portal, it added.