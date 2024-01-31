JK Adm renames 33 Edu Institutions, Roads after ‘Martyrs & Eminent Personalities’

Jammu Tawi, Jan 30: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered for renaming of 33 educational institutions, including schools and colleges, and roads after the names of ‘martyrs and eminent personalities' of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the newly named infrastructure/assets after the following martyrs/eminent personalities, , include; Anantnag – Late Himayun Muzamil Bhat, Dy.SP. Government Degree College (Boys), Anantnag; Srinagar – Late Masroor Ali Wani, Inspector, Government Boys High School, Narwara; Jammu – Late Rachhpal Singh, HC. Government High School (Lehar) Sungal, Akhnoor; Jammu – Late Vishal Sharma, Rfn. Government High School, Chak Malal, Zone Khour, Tehsil Khour, District Jammu; Udhampur – Late Krishan Singh, Subedar. Government Middle School, Urliyan, Udhampur; Udhampur – Late Yash Paul, Rfn. Government Girls High School, Mantalai; Poonch – Late Abdul Majid, Havaladar; Government High School, Ajote, Poonch; Kishtwar – Late Ravi Kumar, Rifleman. High School, Galigarh; Ramban – Late Tanveer Ahmed SPO Shaheed Tanveer Ahmed Memorial Cricket Ground, Sargali; Jammu – Late Krishan Singh, LNK. Government High School, Sungal; Jammu – Late Dhian Singh Salaria, NK, Government Middle School, Dharam Khoo; Jammu – Late Sham Singh Langeh, Rfn. Government Higher Secondary School, Gharota; Jammu – Late Parshotam Kumar, Naib Subedar. Government High School, Majua Uttami; Ramban – Late Irshad Ahmad, SgCt. Ramsoo Chowk as “Shaheed Irshad Ahmad Chowk”; Ramban – Late Abdul Rehman, HC. Neel Chowk as “Shaheed Abdul Rehman Malik Chowk”; Ramban – Late Jagdish Singh, SPO, Government Middle School, Dudha Bhajmasta; Ramban Late Shankar Singh, SPO, Shaheed Shankar Singh Road, Ukhral to Bhangra; Ramban – Late Nisar Ahmad, SgCt. Ind Martyrs Road; Ramban – Late Sher Mohd, SPO and Ramban – Late Shadi Lal, SPO.

The other renamed educational institutions and roads include; Ramban- Late Sher Singh, SPO; Ramban – Late Mohd Iqbal, SPO; Ramban – Late Fareed Ahmad, SPO; Ramban – Late Angrez Singh, SPO; Ramban – Late Naseeb Singh, SPO, Shaheed Naseeb Singh Taxi Stand, Nabul; Ramban – Late Jattu Ram Mob, SPO. Shaheed Jattu Ram Chowk, Marog, Ramban; Ramban – Late Mohd Saleem, SPO, Shaheed Mohd Saleem Chowk, Sirlan; Ramban – Late Anar Singh, SPO. Shaheed Anar Singh Chowk, Hunga; Ramban – Late Abdul Majeed, Constable, Shaheed Abdul Majeed Bus Stand, Panchal; Ramban – Late Naseeb Singh, Constable, Shaheed Naseeb Singh Playground, Hochak; Ramban – Late Dhaler Singh, Constable. Shaheed Daler Singh Chowk, Digdol; Ramban – Late Sarfaraz Ahmad, Constable, Shaheed Sarfaraz Khatana Chowk Bhaderwah Morh Batote and Ramban – Late Abdul Qayoom, ASI Shaheed Abdul Qayoom Failty Road.

The order has emphasised further that the concerned Administrative Secretaries shall take immediate necessary steps, including amending their records, for effecting the changes and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu shall personally monitor the naming of the infrastructure/assets in their respective divisions.

“Deputy Commissioner(s) shall ensure that appropriate events are held in connection with the naming of these infrastructure/assets”, reads the order.